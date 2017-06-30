28 Gorgeous Wedding Photos That Will Put A Smile On Your Face

Big congratulations go out to all the lovely couples who tied the knot this month!
Below, June wedding photos from our readers that are cause for celebration. And remember: If you go to a wedding or get married yourself, hashtag your photos #HPrealweddings or e-mail one to us afterward and we may feature it in our monthly roundup. Please include the couple’s names as well as the date and location of the wedding.
-
"Adventuring through the woods with these two babes." -- Alicia Lucia
-
"Katie and Garrett married outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, complete with the coolest sky ever!" -- Quinn Barlow
-
"Congratulations to Chris and Amber! This gorgeous couple wed in a lovely ceremony before family and friends in Hollister, California." -- Lisa Robinson
-
"Derek and Kevin, thank you for choosing me as your wedding photographer. I know this day was so incredibly special for the two of you, but it was also so incredibly special for me." -- Melissa Kilner
-
"Jennifer and William had a classic wedding at the historic Biltmore Ballrooms in Atlanta, Georgia. Their looks say it all! Congrats guys!!" -- Afolabi Sogunro
-
"The perfect ending to an amazing wedding. More sunsets in vineyards, please! Congratulations, Serena and Ritesh!" -- Nicki Fietzer
-
"Candace and Jarvis Joseph married in Baton Rouge, Louisiana." -- Cierra Johnson
-
"These two flower girls were absolute perfection." -- Trace and Dee
-
“With a beautiful day beginning to end, Jessica and Gavin were married under the trees in the Wisconsin Dells." -- Seth Franklin
-
"Sarah and Ryan married at Wayfarer's Chapel outside of Yellowstone National Park. Mountain backdrop, trees and flowing water are a few reasons this wedding was so beautiful! Sarah and Ryan have a love like no other." -- Tabby Miller
-
"Sarah had the joy to officiate Rachel and Asha's wedding!" -- Andrea Purtell
-
"Brett and Tori were married in Frazeysburg, Ohio!" -- Rebecca Cook
-
"Nick and McCall were married among family and friends in the Montana mountains." -- Fran Ze
-
"Sandie and Greg's elopement in the Smoky Mountains National Park." -- Leah Moyers
-
"After nine amazing years together, Jenn and Chris tied the knot at the gorgeous Cork Factory Hotel in Lancaster, Pennsylvania." -- Carrie Lynn Holligan Smith
-
"Jacqueline and Lynette Blatch married in Ponte Vedra, Florida." -- Anesha Collins
-
"Erjona and Tony danced to Albanian and American music with friends and family while celebrating their wedding with some late-night light painting outside the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin" -- Tom Smith
-
"Christine and Matt had a gorgeous (and windy) black-tie wedding at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin." -- Molly Michel
-
"This fun couple didn't let a little rain stop them from having a good time! Congratulations to Anna and Chad, who were married at The Academy Chapel in downtown Vancouver, Washington." -- Brianna Worden
-
"Jenny and Kyle escaped the rain in Belmont, Ontario and shared their love with family and friends as they got married on their family farm." -- Danielle Mahoney
-
"Jeana and Graham married in Oakland, California completely surrounded in love." -- Jamie Thrower
-
"Patrick and Alex came to Portland, Maine to elope at City Hall on June 16 with their closest family and friends in attendance, followed by lobster rolls for dinner at a restaurant by the ocean and a night of video games with their friends at a local bar/arcade." -- Jessica Weiser
-
"Katey and Rocky had to stop for a Starbucks drink after their wedding." -- Lori Beneteau
-
"Happy marriage to these two!" -- Brianna Wilbur
-
"What an honor to work with Phil and Ryan as their wedding planner! Your wedding was absolutely perfect!" -- Ashley Stephan
-
"Wynton Prioleau and Shanae Long married in Charleston, South Carolina." -- Kim Craven
-
"Eric and Erica united as husband and wife as the sun set over Memphis' historic Court Square park. The newlyweds danced and sang to their hearts' content at their karaoke-themed reception and ended their perfect day amongst family and friends as they partied on Beale Street!" -- J&M Photography and Design
-
"The fog lifted and the clouds parted just in time for Kelly and Nick's portraits at Boettcher Mansion in Golden, Colorado." -- J. La Plante
