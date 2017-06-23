Gorilla Dances To 'Maniac' And Another 'Flashdance' Star Is Born

Zola the gorilla has become a viral hit for his twirling moves in a tub at the Dallas Zoo.

But there was something missing ― “Flashdance,” the 1983 film featuring Jennifer Beals as a steel mill worker who tries to prove her worth as a dancer.

And CBS DFW obliged by adding the movie’s smash-hit song “Flashdance ... What A Feeling” by Irene Cara as a soundtrack to the zoo video, above.

But the CBS affiliate wasn’t the only one. Below, our favorite, a Twitter user went with Michael Sembello’s “Maniac.”

I added some music to this. pic.twitter.com/UwjhTKpaeu — Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) June 22, 2017