Jumbotron 'Granny' Flashes Dodger Stadium Because Life Is For Living

An elderly woman briefly stole the show at a Dodgers baseball game on Saturday when she went from dancing on the Jumbotron to suddenly flashing the entire stadium.

The energetic performance ignited a collective gasp from the audience, as the woman went from waving her arms and shaking her hips to lifting her blue shirt, exposing her bra. The Los Angeles stadium’s screens then quickly snapped to a wholesome image of a player in the field.

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger said he missed seeing the between-innings show but that some of his teammates caught what he described as “the rally granny.”

“Some of my teammates were talking about it a little bit. You don’t see that much at a baseball stadium,” Bellinger told the Associated Press.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, also speaking to the AP, said he too missed the show but heard about it from some of his players.

“I guess they said I had a missed opportunity,” he said while laughing.

GRANDMA JUST FLASHED US ALL AT THE @Dodgers GAME!!🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/2bJdRGLn48 — Christine Miller (@lifeofcmil) July 9, 2017

Not only was she easily a top contender for the Dodger’s fan of the game, but perhaps the team’s good luck charm as well as the team defeated the Kansas City Royals 5 to 4.