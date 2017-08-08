Greater Asian Region Posed for Massive Digital Advertising Growth - Interview with Alamgir Rajab

The greater Asian online marketplace is booming: smartphone usage is climbing, and more companies are beginning to tap into the digital marketing and advertising as audience audiences see rapid growth. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to bypass North America this year to become the world’s largest digital advertising market. The region’s digital ad spend is expected to grow by 18.2%, surpassing North America’s expected 9.6% growth according to Strategy Analytics. Strategy Analytics’ digital media director, Michael Goodman stated that with mobile phones providing online access in less developed markets, Asia-Pacific would see its online population expand dramatically which, in turn, would drive ad spend.

ZenithOptimedia Fast-track Asia ad spend growth

One entrepreneur leading the charge in one of those “less developed markets” is Alamgir Rajab, co founder of Adss30 and Hero-Soft. Rajab is originally from Pakistan and got his MBA from the University of Sindh, in Pakistan. His digital marketing companies focus on SEO, content marketing, graphic design and video, and e-commerce. Rajab is also the Director of Advertising for the US-based digital marketing firm, Elite Strategies. He brings modern, western, and corporate best practices for digital strategy to his Asian region clients. Currently, he says the greatest market opportunities are presented by mobile web and apps and social media.

exchangewire.com Digital Ad Spend by Region

According to the Pew Research Center, mobile phone usage has grown in Pakistan, and the majority of the mobile phone subscribers use internet services for browsing, emails, Facebook, and Twitter. 11% of all mobile phones at smart phones in Pakistan, compared to 17% in India. Low cost plans have led to significant growth in time spent online. Internet usage across the country has increased by over 78% in the last year, presenting excellent opportunities for businesses to tap into this new, online audience. Active social media users in Pakistan grew by 35% year-on-year. Both internet usage and mobile phone/smartphone usage is poised for great growth over the next 2 years.

Rajab works with local businesses and international ones seeking new consumers. In 2016, approximately 80-90% of his business was focused on international clients seeking new audiences in the greater Asian region. Currently, most of his new clients are referrals but he says he has seen inbound requests increase in recent months. He tries to hire locally when he can to help foster a digital and technology sector in Pakistan.