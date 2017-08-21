Montana Congressman Who Body-Slammed Reporter Must Be Fingerprinted Like Other Perps

WASHINGTON ― A judge in Montana has denied a legal request by Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) to not be fingerprinted and photographed after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter.

In a ruling Aug. 17, Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Rick West ordered that Gianforte report to the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman to provide fingerprints and a photograph no later than Sept. 15. Failure to do so would result in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Gianforte, 56, was charged May 24 with misdemeanor assault for body-slamming The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs. The Republican politician was never fingerprinted or photographed, nor arrested and booked. (He was given a citation.)

The incident occurred the day before Montanans elected Gianforte, a wealthy tech entrepreneur, to the U.S. House.

Gianforte entered his guilty plea June 12, and Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Rick West gave him a six-month deferred sentence and ordered him to perform community service and attend anger management counseling.

Gianforte was also ordered to appear at a local jail to be photographed and fingerprinted. But his legal team filed a motion later in June arguing that the court did not have the authority to require this, as Gianforte was not arrested or charged with a felony, among other things.

One legal expert told HuffPost that he found Gianforte’s argument credible. Gianforte “argues correctly that courts do not have carte blanche to order defendants to do something that the court personally thinks is reasonable,” Jeffrey Renz, a retired law professor at the University of Montana, wrote in an email to HuffPost last month. “This applies to the accused pre-trial and to the defendant after conviction.”

But Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert, in a response filed in July, noted that the court “apparently found that fingerprinting and photographing [the] defendant was a reasonable condition needed for rehabilitation or for the protection of the victim or society.” As a result, he added, Gianforte “should obey this court’s order.”

Lambert told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that, in his time working at the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office since 1983, he “can’t recall anyone raising this particular argument before.”

Lambert declined to comment Monday.

By denying Gianforte’s motion, the court sides with Lambert. This is the outcome Renz, the retired professor, had predicted last month, because he thought the judge wouldn’t “want to give [Gianforte] what might be perceived as special treatment.”

Gianforte’s spokesman and attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the ruling.