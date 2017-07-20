Greyson Chance, Singer Signed By Ellen At Age 12, Comes Out As Gay

Greyson Chance is gay.

The 19-year-old musician came out via his Instagram account on Wednesday.

A post shared by Greyson Chance (@greysonchance) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Chance, who became an overnight sensation after a video of him performing Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” at a school talent show when he was 12 went viral, explained that he has known he’s gay since he was 16 but “decided not to publicize my sexuality largely due to a matter of privacy, as I was still trying to find comfort and confidence within my own skin.”

The singer noted that he was (and continues to be) less interested in talking about “what type of guy I was into” than discussing “music, politics, art, books – and the greatness of Nas’ catalog” but he “figured now was the time to let a few more friends know that I am happy, I am here for you, and I am proud of who I am.”

He also had a message for others grappling with their sexuality.