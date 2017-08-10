Guam's Governor Wants President Who Promises 'Fire, Fury'

The governor of Guam, Eddie Baza Calvo, told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday that he’s used to threats against the territory and supports President Donald Trump’s warning that North Korea will be met with “fire and fury.”

“I want a president that says that,” Calvo said to Kilmeade, who was filling in on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

On Tuesday, Trump threatened North Korea after reports surfaced that the country was escalating its nuclear program, telling reporters: “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

On Wednesday, North Korea said it is considering using “intermediate-range ballistic missiles near Guam.”

Calvo has responded calmly to the threat of a potential nuclear war. When Kilmeade asked him whether Trump’s remarks get “to the heart of the problem” or solve “the problem in the big picture,” he said: “As far as I’m concerned, as an American citizen, I want a president that says that if any nation such as North Korea attacks Guam, attacks Honolulu, attacks the West Coast, that they will be met with hell and fury.”

Calvo also said that while he is concerned and worried about North Korea, “there is no panic.”

“If you can recall, just going back to 2013, this is about the third or fourth threat made specifically to Guam.”

“We encourage everyone to go through their lives and live them like they would any other day,” he added.

The biggest concern Calvo seemed to have, which he referenced while appearing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” was South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham’s statement that Trump was ready to go to war with North Korea and that it wouldn’t impact Americans.

“If there’s going to be a war to stop [North Korean leader Kim Jong Un], it will be over there,” Graham said last week. “If thousands die, they’re going to die over there. They’re not going to die here, and [Trump’s] told me that to my face.”

Calvo noted that Guam is home to many American citizens, and there’s also the rest of the Mariana archipelago to consider ― where over 200,000 American citizens live.

He said it was important “that those folks that are in a position of leadership ... understand, too, that war is the last option, because not only will tens of thousands of American military forces and dependents be affected by a regional war, but because the Western Pacific has American soil in it, then a couple hundred thousand Americans could get caught in the crosshairs.”