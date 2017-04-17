Gut-Wrenching Ad Captures The Anguish And Courage Of Moms With Sick Kids

"My beautiful baby boy was diagnosed at 10 months old with a malignant extrarenal rhabdoid tumor and died on May 12, 2016 at 13 months. MRTs are one of the most aggressive pediatric cancers out there and have one of the poorest prognoses. Sadly, there are very few medications to treat MRTs; those that are approved are adult drugs that are simply scaled down for pediatric dosing.



MRTs are poorly understood in part because they are relatively rare, but also because there is so little funding for research into pediatric cancers. Cancer is the number one disease killer of our children... I would love to see the greatest nation on earth prioritize the health of its children. Parents should not have to bury their children; kids should not have to grow up without their siblings." -- Erin Stensler