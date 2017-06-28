Married couple Laura Scheel and Matt Grodsky go way, way back ― all the way to preschool.

Courtesy of the couple Little Laura and Matt, dressed as Pooh and Simba.

The pair first met as kiddos at a preschool in Phoenix where they would chase each other around the playground and stay up together during nap time. In a post on the Instagram account The Way We Met, Matt said that one of his earliest childhood memories was standing up in front of his class and declaring his love for his best friend Laura, writing, “I was enamored with Laura as a child, and I still am to this day.”

Laura told HuffPost that she remembers preschool Matt being a total goofball.

“We did almost everything together,” she added. “We would just have a blast together.”

Matt, on the other hand, recalls trying to impress Laura from an early age.

“Lion King was what all the kids were into back then so we would spend most of our time reciting lines from the movie on the playground,” Matt told HuffPost. “I remember trying to impress her during a Cinco De Mayo celebration at the preschool where we were trying to break open a piñata. Fortunately, I was the kid who managed to do it and I assume it got her attention.”

Courtesy of the couple Pool time for the childhood besties.

The two ended up going to different elementary schools and eventually lost touch. They reconnected years later during their freshman year of high school after Laura saw Matt’s name in a mutual friend’s phone. The friend wanted to set her up with Matt, but Laura was wary at first.

“I was hesitant to go out with him,” she said. “But he texted me and we hit it off.”

Within two weeks they were boyfriend and girlfriend. They attended different high schools and went to college in different states but they stayed together through it all.

Courtesy of the couple After years apart, the couple reconnected during high school.

In May 2015, Matt made good on his childhood promise when he popped the question to Laura at the preschool where they first met. She just thought they were there for a picnic date to celebrate the end of their junior year of college.

“The whole car ride to the preschool she kept asking me why I seemed anxious. I kept checking my pocket when she wasn’t looking to make sure the ring was still there,” Matt told HuffPost. “I dropped down on one knee while my brother came in with the phone, snapping photos. Laura was shocked. I gave her my pitch on why I wanted her to marry me and she said yes ― whew!”

Courtesy of the couple Back to where it all began.

The pair tied the knot in December 2016, proving that fairytale romances do, indeed, exist.

Molly McElenney Photography Congrats to the happy couple!

Below, more photos of the couple throughout the years:

