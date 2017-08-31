Gwyneth Paltrow Says She 'F**ked Up' Her Relationship With Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow exhibits slightly more self-awareness in matters of the heart than she does in matters of Goop.

She appeared on Sophia Amoruso’s podcast “Girlboss Radio,” released Wednesday, to talk about the newsletter-turned-lucrative-yet-questionable lifestyle venture she launched in 2008, her career, and her past romantic relationships.

Paltrow mentioned good relationships are imperative to being a successful person, which prompted Amoruso to ask if her if she’s ever messed up any of her own relationships.

“Oh my god, I’ve fucked up so many relationships,” Paltrow replied. “So many. I’m actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister, and a daughter and a mother, but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and fucked up in the romantic slice of the pie. So it’s taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship.”

“I fucked that up, Brad,” Paltrow retorted, laughing.

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Paltrow and Pitt (above, in 1996) called off their engagement in 1997. The pair dated two and a half years.

Paltrow, who has been dating “Glee” co-creator Brad Falchuk since 2014, has definitely seen some of her “fucked up” relationships unravel ― or “consciously uncouple” ― in the spotlight (she’s also dated fellow famous people Ben Affleck and Luke Wilson, and was married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin.) And it’s refreshing to see an admission of personal responsibility from someone who stubbornly defends her website’s sometimes-unscientific health advice, which she continued to do on the podcast.

“I wish that people would actually read the article or do their homework before they are vitriolic about [Goop],” she said told Amoruso. “A lot times they’re not even addressing what’s on the website.”