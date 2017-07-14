Goop Tried To Defend Vagina Eggs And The Internet Had A Field Day

There’s a lot more that’s passive-aggressive in the Goop post. For one, Goop complains that Gunter’s concern about bacterial infections from the jade eggs was ‘strangely confident.’ Was it more ‘strangely confident’ than saying jade eggs ‘can help cultivate sexual energy’?

The problem is not that the Goop team isn’t asking questions. It’s that they’re not asking enough questions. Their curiosity should lead them to wonder, ‘How can a piece of jade actually affect my energy levels? What’s the biological mechanism?’ ‘Are there any studies on safety or efficacy at all? And if there aren’t, shouldn’t we let readers know?’ Even if the jade eggs don’t pose any infection hazards, the truth still remains: There’s no evidence in support of their benefits.