Report: Hackers Leak More 'Game Of Thrones' Plot Details

The hackers behind the massive data breach against HBO reportedly released a cache of the network’s internal documents Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The leak reportedly includes a “detailed summary” of an upcoming “Game of Thrones” episode along with a month’s worth of emails from one of the company’s executives. The summary of Season 7, Episode 5, was included alongside “castings, script summaries and marketing materials” for the hit series, the news outlet reported, saying it received a message from the hackers via email.

“HBO believed that further leaks might emerge from this cyber incident when we confirmed it last week. As we said, the forensic review is ongoing,” a representative of HBO said in a statement provided to HuffPost. “While it has been reported that a number of emails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised.

“We continue to work around the clock with outside cybersecurity firms and law enforcement to resolve the incident. Meanwhile, our dedicated employees continue to focus on delivering the high quality of entertainment and service for which we are known.”

News of the cyberattack was confirmed last week when a script for Sunday’s Episode 4 of “Game of Thrones” was leaked online. The full episode was leaked online later in the week, but HBO stated that incident was not related to the larger hack.

The hackers have reportedly demanded a ransom on the estimated 1.5 terabytes of data stolen from the premium cable network. If the size of the attack is accurate, this would be seven times the amount of data taken from Sony in 2014.

“We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms,” HBO said in a statement when news of the data breach became public. “Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”