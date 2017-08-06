Halle Berry Reveals The One Problem Malia Obama Had As A PA

Halle Berry is a huge fan of the Obamas, so when Malia Obama worked as her production assistant on the set of a TV show in 2014, it was the actress’ dream come true.

While talking to Andy Cohen on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Berry had nothing but compliments for the former first daughter who had been hired in 2014 as an intern on the set of “Extant,” a Steven Spielberg-produced sci-fi series that ran on CBS.

However, according to Berry, there was one problem that Obama ran into on set: No one could actually view her as a PA because they couldn’t get over the fact that she was Malia Obama.

“To her credit, she tried really hard to be” a normal PA, Berry told Cohen.

When asked what the experience with Obama was like, Berry replied with a series of shining adjectives: “She was fantastic. She was amazing. She is such a smart, beautiful young woman.”

“Look at who her mother and her father are,” she added. “So, duh!”

Apparently looking for juicier details, actress Toni Collette, Cohen’s other guest on the show, asked Berry if Obama was able to pull her weight while working as an assistant on set.

Berry’s answer, of course, was yes.

“She was down to do whatever a PA is asked to do,” Berry, star of the upcoming film “Catwoman,” replied. “I had wild respect for her for that.”

It’s no secret that Berry is a doting supporter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

During the former’s presidential campaign in 2008, Berry was photographed wearing a “Barack the Vote” shirt while running errands. She also once admitted to the Philadelphia Daily News that she’d do “whatever he says to do,” adding, “I’ll collect paper cups off the ground to make his pathway clear.”

In her latest show of affection, Berry wore a shirt dress this week featuring Michelle Obama’s face to the premiere of the action thriller film she stars in, “Kidnap.” She posted a photo of her outfit with the caption, “In honor of the strongest, most fierce woman there ever was.”

And if you think Malia Obama’s Hollywood-industry internship was just a one-time thing, think again. The soon-to-be Harvard freshman interned this year with renowned film producer Harvey Weinstein in New York City.