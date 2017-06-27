Handmaids Protested The GOP's Health Care Bill Outside The Capitol

Critics of the Senate health care bill have slammed it as an assault on women’s health, and there is plenty to back that criticism. The proposed Obamacare overhaul would cut Medicaid (which millions of women rely on as their primary health coverage), defund Planned Parenthood for one year and price many women out of maternity coverage.

On Tuesday, a group of activists joining Senate Democrats’ “People’s Filibuster” staged a Handmaid’s Tale-inspired protest outside of the Capitol building, wearing long red robes and white bonnets.

Handmaid’s Tale-esque protests have become an increasingly common sight around the country — in places like Texas, Ohio and California — as women use Atwood’s dystopian story to draw attention to the very real ways women’s access to comprehensive reproductive health care is being threatened right now.

The protestors traveled from New York state to rally behind Planned Parenthood, and frequently carried signs and banners supporting the beloved health care provider.

Taylor Lorenz, a reporter with Mic, who posted several striking images from the protest on Twitter, said that at one point the women lined up in the rain, waiting for GOP leaders to exit so they could yell “shame” at them.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the vote on the GOP bill will be delayed until after the July Fourth recess.