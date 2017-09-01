'Hannity' Sub On Heather Heyer: 'She Was Still Marching With Antifa'

Sean Hannity’s guest host took his diatribe on Charlottesville in a bizarre direction.

“The Experts’” Jonathan Gilliam took over “Hannity” on Thursday to discuss the current state of free speech in America. Gilliam was telling listeners that movements such as Black Lives Matter have connections to the Muslim Brotherhood before turning to the white nationalist rally three weeks ago in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Although he said that people could “clearly see the stupidity” of white supremacists and neo-Nazis on display at the “Unite the Right” rally, Gilliam also criticized Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed when a white nationalist rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

“This girl goes out and marches with antifa and gets killed by one of these neo-Nazi people when she got hit by a car, but she was still marching with antifa,” Gilliam said on the show.

Heyer, a paralegal at a Charlottesville law firm, was one of many counter-protesters at the rally and was not associated with an antifa group. She had told a friend before she went that she feared there would be violence that day.

Gilliam’s comments aren’t a far cry from what alt-right sites have had to say about Heyer. The Daily Stormer’s Andrew Anglin wrote an editorial calling her a “drain on society.”

Gilliam, an ex-Navy SEAL, went on to criticize the people who participate in antifa (short for anti-facist) protests.

“It drives me crazy when I see these marches, and people have no idea who they’re identifying with,” Gilliam said, “and they don’t even understand that, like, the Muslim Brotherhood, or Black Lives Matter, or any other communist or jihadist group is ― they’re linked together.”