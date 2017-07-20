Happy 70th Birthday Carlos Santana!

Carlos Santana 7/20/47 in Autlan de Navarro, Jalisco, Mexico.

His father, a mariachi musician, taught him to play violin at age 5 and guitar at age 8.

His family moved to to San Francisco where he grew up.

Became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1965.

Married twice, divorced once, with three children.

In 2000 his album Supernatural won nine Grammy Awards.

In 2003 Rolling Stone named him number 20 on the list of 100 greatest guitarists of all time.

He was named Devadip which means “the lamp, light and eye of God”.

In 2013 he became a Kennedy Center Honoree.

In 2014 his memoir, The Universal Tone: Bringing My Story to Light .