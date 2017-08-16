Happy Birthday Madonna!

Madonna Louise Ciccone 9/16/1958 Bay City, MI.
Singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman.
Married and divorced twice, 6 children.
Guinness World Records, best-selling female recording artist of all-time.
Billboard most successful solo act on “Hot 100”.
Highest-grossing solo touring artist of all-time.
Inducted in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Artist of All Time and 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.
