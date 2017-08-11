Hard Rock Band September Mourning Gives An Artistic First Look into the Ballet-Inspired New Video "Til You See Heaven"

September Mourning is more than a hard rock band, it’s an all encompassing project touching on various aspects of music, dance, art, and literature. Lead by the enigmatic Emily Lazar , who goes by September in the whole September Mourning universe, it’s a project that cultivates the joys and struggles of everyday life and results in a sense of upliftment even through some of its dark and murky images. Recently, the first volume of the September Mourning comic book hit shelves through Top Cow Productions/Image Comics and in continuing her creative efforts, Emily Lazar brings us the newest video for the song “Till You See Heaven” from their 2016 album Volume II before they hit the road again on tour with Xandria and Kobra and the Lotus (dates below) later this fall.

“I had to put on my pointe shoes again, which I haven’t done in years. It was very scary for me, but I wanted to do it because it did scare me. I wanted to put it out there because it is scary to put something like out there that I haven’t done for a long time. I’m such a perfectionist. I used to be like, if it didn’t look perfect with ballet, if it didn’t turn out perfect or my turns weren’t perfect, I didn’t even want to show it. But now, it’s like an art piece so it’s not supposed to be perfect. It’s like watching September collect a soul in a different way. She’s collecting this guy’s soul. It’s almost like a memory. It’s almost like her remembering this feeling of collecting this soul and this is how it felt, not that she went around dancing and collecting souls. The emotion that it evokes in her is how she felt and the physicality of the dancing is how she remembers it, how she chooses to remember how the soul is collected. It’s a very artistic, off the beaten path video. I wanted to do it because I thought it would be really cool.”