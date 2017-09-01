A private university in New Hampshire is coming to the aid of students in flood-ravaged Texas.

Franklin Pierce University is pledging free tuition and accommodation for 20 students whose Houston-area colleges can’t host classes this fall due to the flooding that Hurricane Harvey caused.

The institution, in Rindge, made a similar offer to students who’d been affected by Hurricane Katrina after it barreled into New Orleans in 2005.

“Devastation on this level can severely impact or effectively end a student’s pursuit of a college degree,” said the university’s president, Kim Mooney, via a statement shared to its website Thursday.

“We prepare leaders of conscience at Franklin Pierce, and right now as we witness the devastation in Texas and launch our 2017-2018 academic year, we feel very strongly that this is the right thing to do,” Mooney added.

The offer is open to undergraduate students who are currently enrolled at an accredited higher education institution that was hit by the storm. They must also live in a county affected by its fallout.