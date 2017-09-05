Houston Families Face Rent Demands On Flooded Properties

A spokeswoman for Houston city government said officials were aware of such situations, but that state law would have to resolve them.

Under Texas statutes, either a tenant or a landlord can break a lease for residences deemed “totally unusable.” If a property is partially useable, a court would have to determine if rental costs could be reduced.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents who were forced to evacuate a flooded apartment complex in Katy, Texas, have been given eviction notices, The Houston Chronicle reported.