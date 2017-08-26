Harvey Downgraded, But 'Catastrophic And Life-Threatening Flooding' Risk Remains

Hurricane Harvey, now a Category 1 storm, continued to hit Texas Saturday morning.

As much as 40 inches of rain could fall in some parts of the state.

The storm still has sustained winds of up to 90 miles per hour and has already dumped 9 inches of rain in some parts of the state.

293,000 were without power as of Saturday morning.

Hurricane Harvey was downgraded to a Category 1 storm overnight, but meteorologists are warning that the storm still carries the potential for “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.”

Parts of the coast reported wind speeds were reported as high as 132 miles per hour overnight. Though the storm had dropped from a Category 4 to a Category 1 storm by morning, it still has sustained winds of up to 90 miles per hour.

Reduced wind speeds don’t mean Texas is in the clear yet, as the rainfall potential continues to look very high. The massive, slow-moving storm has already dumped nearly 9 inches in some parts of Texas, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said 293,000 people were without power Saturday.

Overnight, the @AransasPassPD posted video of their harbor master building being blown apart by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/9G9CS2ncUN — KCEN News (@KCENNews) August 26, 2017

There were tornado watches in effect in parts of the state and the National Weather Serve began issuing flash flood warnings for Houston Saturday morning.

The National Hurricane Center warned that the coast should expect 15 to 30 inches of rain, but possibly as much as 40 inches in some areas. Houston, the fourth most populous city in the country, is included in the high-end of those rainfall projections.

The rain is supposed to continue for the better part of the week, meaning the flood risks are ongoing.

“This prolonged pattern continues to favor rounds after rounds after rounds of very heavy rainfall that will lead to catastrophic and life-threatening flooding,” warned the National Weather Service’s Houston/Galveston division in a message Saturday morning.

The threat from storm surge is also ongoing, with surges of 6 to 12 feet above ground level projected along the coast between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor.

Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department said the powerful winds flames on a beach house on Bolivar Peninsula, Texas.

WATCH: Winds of Hurricane Harvey spread flames on a beach house on Bolivar Peninsula, Texas.



(via Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/Lcyc4SQBhq — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2017

President Donald Trump, who faced criticism from some for using the storm to his political advantage, tweeted that he was continuing to monitor it Saturday.

Sam Levine contributed reporting.