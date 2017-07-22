The 2016 American College of Healthcare Executives’ (ACHE), Top Issues Confronting Hospitals Survey, indicated that financial challenges remain the greatest concern for hospital CEOs. Healthcare industry leaders are analyzing their organization’s financial strategy and seeking innovative ways to improve operational performance and efficiency, while becoming more cost-effective. The survey also revealed that growing personnel shortages were also among the top concerns, reinforcing the necessity of comprehensive talent management solutions to recruit and retain employees. The survey ranked the top 10 areas of concern as follows:

1. Financial Challenges

2. Governmental Mandates

3. Patient Safety and Quality

4. Personnel shortages

5. Patient satisfaction

6. Access to Care

7. Physician-hospital relations

8. Population health management

9. Technology

10. Reorganization (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Restructuring)

To stay ahead of the curve, healthcare organizations should take a proactive approach to assessing the economic impact of emerging trends and changes to healthcare policies. Although technology was listed as #9 on the list, for many healthcare professionals it is at the forefront of their priorities.

Mr. William J. Roberts, Esq. Health Law Attorney and Chair of Privacy and Data Protection Group, believes that: “Hospitals will continue to face mounting challenges (and opportunities) with respect to the adoption and implementation of health care IT. Hospitals maintain a significant amount of personal, sensitive data on patients and modern healthcare requires two aims, which are at times competing: safeguarding the data and disclosing the data with medical device companies, payers, government aggregaters and other providers to provide better patient care. The proper implementation of the technology holds great promise for future care, but hospitals will face issues of the costs associated with such technology (one reason mergers are more common) and the privacy/regulatory risks of errors and breaches.” Additional concerns cited by Mr. Roberts were:

Increased emphasis on outcome based measures

Pressure from government payers as we shift from a fee-for-service to a value-based, performance pay model

Employers with self-funded plans seeking more cost efficient options for employees

Similar to Mr. Roberts, Dr. Linda Harpole, Chief Medical Officer at SAS, has some concerns about the widespread implications of using EHRs and other emerging technologies due to the increased risk of data breaches. She points out that as technology continues to evolve and become more mainstream, healthcare leaders must take the necessary steps to ensure that confidential data remains secure. Dr. Harpole states: “It is important to keep in mind that today’s health data is generated from an increasing number of disparate sources – some readily recognized for their potential health value, others perhaps less so. Wearable devices like fitness trackers, for example, have become the norm, recording one’s activity and biometric information like heart rate. Remote patient monitoring and telehealth have become more prevalent, giving rise to much more patient-generated data. Less conventional data sources include narrative descriptions of symptoms patients might share via social media.”

With the rapid expansion technology and generated data, she believes that there will be additional concerns as to what data can be collected and how it will be stored. Dr. Harpole concludes, however, that if used correctly the the additional data can be used to help providers and patients make informed decisions to improve healthcare outcomes.

When asked his asked about perspective about the difficulties hospitals will face in the future, Dr. Ashish Atreja, cofounder of Responsive Health and Chief Innovation and Engagement Officer of Mount Sinai Health System provided a detailed perspective. In Dr. Trejas’ own ‘Top 5’ list he also addresses concerns with reimbursement and technology. According to Dr. Trejas, primary concerns that hospitals will face in the future are:

1. Complying with the new regulations set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) and reporting data to the CMS to avoid future penalties.

2. Incorporating digital medicine technologies, such as apps, wearables and digital therapeutics, in order to increase patient engagement and extend care outside of the clinical setting.

3. Utilizing digital medicine to ensure that patients follow their physician’s instructions in order to avoid returning to the hospital after surgical procedures. This not only promotes a patient’s health on a continuous basis, but also assists health systems in avoiding readmission penalties.

4. Keeping up with the added paperwork created by complying with CMS regulations. This includes using effective electronic medical record systems to record and report patient data more efficiently.

5. Finding new ways to provide treatment to under-served populations who previously lacked high quality care prior to the Affordable Care Act, as well as manage a growing, and aging, patient population. (Direct Quote, Dr. Ashish Atreja)

The goal for healthcare leaders should be to implement cost-efficient strategies that increase the organization’s financial profits, while ensuring quality care is provided to patients. This involves adequately assessing organizational performance, attracting the best talent, retaining current employees, instituting training and development programs, and automating processes. Embracing new payment models, seeking new avenues of revenue, engaging in patient care coordination, and working to improve quality are also important ways of helping healthcare organizations become more sustainable. Healthcare leaders can position their organizations for future success by learning to ask the right questions such as:

Who are we?

What are our core values?

What is our value proposition?

Where are we going?

How will get there?

Who our stakeholders?

Who should be involved in the process?

How will that process look?

How are we measuring outcomes?

What does the data show?

Where are we failing? Why?

Where are we succeeding? How?

Who are our top performers? And what are they doing right?

Do we have the right people in the right positions?

What are we doing to develop the potential of our employees?

Do we have the right tools and infrastructure in place to support our goals?

For healthcare organizations to be effective in this approach leaders should engage stakeholders in the process and focus on benchmarking best practices.