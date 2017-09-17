Heaven Is A Place Where 'Black Mirror: San Junipero' Wins All The Emmys

The 69th annual Emmy Awards were embraced queer storytelling this year, and the cherry on top of the sundae was “Black Mirror” picking up top prizes for perhaps its most affecting installment to date, “San Junipero.”

The critically acclaimed episode, which revolves around two woman finding each other again and again in an ’80s-set alternate universe, won Outstanding TV Movie, as well as Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special on Sunday night.

Writer Charlie Brooker took the stage to accept both awards, low-key encouraging an Emmys orgy in his second speech.

“I have heard 2017 described as being trapped, like being trapped in one long unending ‘Black Mirror’ episode,” Brooker said. “But I like to think if I had written it, it wouldn’t be quite so on the nose with all this sort of Nazis and hate.”

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Charlie Brooker accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special award at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

“‘San Junipero’ was a story about love and love will defeat hated, love will win. But it might need a bit of help,” he continued. “So maybe if all the beautiful people in this auditorium could start to physically make love with each other, or yourselves, on the count of three, this world would be a far better place. Three, two, one, go.”

“OK, fine, suit yourself,” Brooker concluded after a nervous laugh from the audience.

Social media was equally excited about the big win for a series celebrating a loving interracial relationship between queer women, with many sharing heartfelt tributes to the episode on Twitter.

In a brutal year for lesbian, bi, and queer characters, #SanJunipero was a bright spot. So happy for the #Emmy win — Dana Piccoli (@DanaPiccoli) September 18, 2017

These beautifully gay as hell #Emmys keep getting better and better as #SanJunipero wins Best TV Movie! pic.twitter.com/5aMxIHCjS9 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 18, 2017

All of the Black Mirror endings are going to be happy endings now. — Forrest Wickman (@ForrestW) September 18, 2017

SAN JUNIPERO WAS THE BEST TV OF THE YEAR — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 18, 2017