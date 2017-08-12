2 Killed In Helicopter Crash Near Charlottesville

Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed in Albermarle County, Virginia, on Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred near a residence on Old Farm Road by Birdwood Golf Course, about seven miles from the site of a violent white supremacy rally in downtown Charlottesville.

Witnesses of the crash claimed that the helicopter belonged to the Virginia State Police. The Federal Aviation Administration also said that the helicopter belonged to the state police, according to the New York Times.

However, Virginia State Police officials told The Daily Progress, a Charlottesville-based newspaper, that they couldn’t confirm those reports. It is unclear if the helicopter and the Charlottesville riots are related.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash and confirmed two fatalities. No one on the ground was injured.