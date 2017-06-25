Here Are All The Winners Of The 2017 BET Awards

The BET Awards is undoubtedly one of the biggest nights celebrating black excellence in the entertainment industry.
Iconic stars filled into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate the work of distinguished artists across the fields of music, film and more.
Beyoncé dominated the list of nominees with a total of five nominations, given the influence of her latest album, “Lemonade,” while her sister, Solange, was also up for several awards from her latest release, “A Seat at the Table.” Rappers J. Cole and Chance The Rapper were nominated for awards across various music categories, while stars like Taraji P. Henson and Mahershala Ali were up for awards in acting categories.
Check out the full list of nominees below, which will be updated throughout the night as the winners are announced!
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
Best Group
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé Ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Freedom”
Chance The Rapper Ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne — “No Problem”
Chris Brown Ft. Gucci Mane & Usher — “Party”
DJ Khaled Ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z — “Shining”
Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Big Sean
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A.
Video of the Year
Beyoncé — “Sorry”
Big Sean — “Bounce Back”
Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”
Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad And Boujee”
Solange — “Cranes in the Sky”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia
Director X
Hype Williams
Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Best New Artist
21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A.
Album of the Year
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only — J. Cole
A Seat at the Table — Solange
Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Cece Winans
Fantasia Ft. Tye Tribbett
Kirk Franklin Ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs & Tamela Man
Lecrae
Tamela Mann
Best Actress
Gabrielle Union
Issa Rae
Janelle Monáe
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Bryshere Y. Gray
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Mahershala Ali
Omari Hardwick
Youngstars Award
Ace Hunter
Caleb Mclaughlin
Jaden Smith
Marsai Martin
Yara Shahidi
Best Movie
Fences
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Moonlight
The Birth of a Nation
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Gabby Douglas
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year Award
Cam Newton
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Russell Westbrook
Stephen Curry
Centric Award
Fantasia — “Sleeping with the One I Love”
Kehlani — “Distraction”
Mary J. Blige — “Thick of It”
Solange — “Cranes in the Sky”
Syd — “All About Me”
Yuna — “Crush Ft. Usher”
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Beyoncé — “Sorry”
Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”
Drake — “Fake Love”
Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”
The Weeknd Ft. Daft Punk — Starboy”
Best International Act: Europe
Booba
Mhd
Craig David
Emeli Sandé
Giggs
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley
Best International Act: Africa
Aka
Babes Wodumo
Davido
Nasty C
Stonebwoy
Tekno
Wizkid
Mr Eazi
CONVERSATIONS