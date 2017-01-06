Brian Snyder / Reuters Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush does not plan to attend, his spokeswoman said.

WASHINGTON ― Several prominent politicians plan to miss President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., this month. Some say they’re skipping the Jan. 20 event for reasons that are not politically motivated. Others are explicitly protesting the incoming administration.

It’s not so unusual for former presidents to miss their successors’ inaugurations, although U.S. lawmakers typically attend. At least some 2016 contenders are planning to go, including Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and GOP primary contender Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), who lost to Trump.

But Trump is so controversial that he has even had trouble securing musicians to perform at the event. Protesters are also expected to swarm the nation’s capital on Jan. 21 as part of the Women’s March on Washington. We are reaching out to additional politicians to see whether they plan to attend the event and will update this list accordingly. Republicans Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R)

A Bush spokeswoman told the Tampa Bay Times that the former GOP presidential contender is not attending, but he does not always attend inaugural events. He attended the inaugurations for his father, George H.W. Bush, brother, George W. Bush, and the late Ronald Reagan, the spokeswoman added.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (R)

Rauner, who previously said he had a “positive” conversation with Trump, told NBC 5 that, he is “focused on Illinois.” He added, “I really try to minimize the distractions. I minimize my time out of state.”

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush

A spokesman for George H.W. Bush said, “At ages 92 and 91 — and all that entails — President and Mrs. Bush are simply not able to attend the inauguration this month. He was also unable to attend in 2013.” Democrats Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.)

Clark said in a statement on Thursday:

My statement on the upcoming inauguration: pic.twitter.com/dQXE0ztvTf — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 5, 2017

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.)

“I can’t go to this inauguration, because [Trump] continues to spew hatred, bigotry and prejudice even after he said he was going to bring us all together, he was going to unify, but he’s not,” Gutiérrez told CNN last month.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D)

An Inslee spokeswoman said the governor would be focusing on state issues and noted that the state’s legislative session starts the week after inauguration, according to KOIN 6.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D)

KOIN 6 reported that Brown is not attending, but did not include further information. She said after Trump’s election that she is “profoundly concerned about the future of our country.”