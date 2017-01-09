Watch Emma Stone React To Andrew Garfield And Ryan Reynolds' Kiss

Of all the ways you could react when you see your ex kissing someone else, Emma Stone’s gets an “Easy A.”

After Ryan Gosling beat out Ryan Reynolds for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical at Sunday’s Golden Globes, the latter had nothing left to do but hilariously make out with Emma Stone’s ex Andrew Garfield.

Golden Globes viewers react to Ryan Reynolds' spontaneous Andrew Garfield kiss https://t.co/drhaPgm5xd pic.twitter.com/lAic4IRzWs — NME (@NME) January 9, 2017

(Consolation prizes are weird.)

It happened in the background while Gosling was walking to the stage, but when the internet noticed, people couldn’t stop LOL-ing about it. Then, just when it couldn’t get better, Stone found out, too.

While interviewing Gosling, Stone and “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle, Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier told the actress about her ex’s big smooch.

“What? They did not kiss each other. They did?” said Stone incredulously.

#EmmaStone couldn't believe #AndrewGarfield & #RyanReynolds locked lips 💋 during #RyanGosling's acceptance speech. #GoldenGlobes A video posted by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

Gosling said, “I mean, I’m happy for them, honestly.” Stone just cracked up.

What else are you gonna do when your ex snogs Ryan Reynolds? It’s either that or cry uncontrollably.

Then again, perhaps she just didn’t know what was going on, considering her awkward hug earlier in the night and how she and Garfield used to “kiss” in those “Spider-Man” movies:

That chemistry, though!