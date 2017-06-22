Other arrivals include the original series “Friends From College” and original movies “To the Bone” and “The Incredible Jessica James.” You can also expect “Titanic,”“E.T.” and about every “Land Before Time” movie the Great Valley has to offer. (Sharpteeth and Longnecks will be pleased.)

Our hearts will go on, but unfortunately some titles on Netflix won’t.

“Blazing Saddles,” a ton of “American Pie” movies and “Futurama” Seasons 1–6 are all leaving Netflix.

While that’s a bummer, it’s clear July is all it’s quacked up to be.