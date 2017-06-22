The Quack Attack is back, Jack.
There’s no reason to hide it. We took it hard when Netflix got rid of “D2: The Mighty Ducks” in June. Thankfully, the Netflix gods have heard our prayers, and the original “Mighty Ducks” is headed to the service in July.
Other arrivals include the original series “Friends From College” and original movies “To the Bone” and “The Incredible Jessica James.” You can also expect “Titanic,”“E.T.” and about every “Land Before Time” movie the Great Valley has to offer. (Sharpteeth and Longnecks will be pleased.)
Our hearts will go on, but unfortunately some titles on Netflix won’t.
“Blazing Saddles,” a ton of “American Pie” movies and “Futurama” Seasons 1–6 are all leaving Netflix.
While that’s a bummer, it’s clear July is all it’s quacked up to be.
Arriving
July 1
- “Albion: The Enchanted Stallion”
- “Are We There Yet?”
- “Are We Done Yet?”
- “Best in Show”
- “Boat Trip”
- “Caramel”
- “Capo ‘El amo del tunel’” (Season 1)
- “Code Name: The Cleaner”
- “Dad”
- “Deep Water” (Season 1)
- “Delicatessen”
- “Disney’s The Mighty Ducks”
- “El Barco” (Season 1)
- “Emma”
- “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”
- “Free Willy”
- “Hostages (Israel)” (Season 2)
- “Here Alone”
- “Jackass: Number Two”
- “Last Night”
- “Liar’s Dice”
- “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”
- “Matchstick Men”
- “Mixed Signals”
- “Offspring” (Season 6)
- “Out of Thin Air”
- “Police Academy”
- “Proof of Life”
- “Punch-Drunk Love”
- “Spawn: The Movie”
- “Spice Up” (Season 1)
- “The Truth Is in the Stars”
- “Yours Fatefully” (Season 1)
- “The Ultimatum” (Season 1)
- “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”
- “The Longest Yard”
- “The Land Before Time”
- “The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure”
- “The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving”
- “The Astronaut Farmer”
- “Taking Lives”
- “The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)”
- “The Originals” (Season 4)
- “Titanic”
- “Unriddle II”
- “Unriddle”
- “Witnesses” (Season 2)
- “World at Your Feet” (Season 1)
- “Yes We Can!” (Season 1)
- “Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang”
July 2
- “El Chema” (Season 1)
July 3
- “Diamond Cartel”
- “Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story”
July 4
- “The Standups” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
July 5
- “iZombie” (Season 3)
July 6
- “Butter”
- “Speech & Debate”
- “The Void”
July 7
- “1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)”
- “Castlevania” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Dawn of the Croods” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
- “Degrassi: Next Class” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
- “Luna Petunia” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
July 8
- “Bad Santa 2”
- “Horse Dancer”
July 9
- “Lion”
- “Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha”
July 14
- “Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile” (Netflix Original)
- “Chasing Coral” (Netflix Original)
- “Friends From College” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “To the Bone” (Netflix Original)
July 15
- “Rake” (Season 4)
- “West Coast Customs” (Season 4)
July 17
- “A Cowgirl’s Story”
- “Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness”
- “Uncertain Glory”
July 18
- “Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say” (Netflix Original)
- “Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection” (Netflix Original)
- “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” (Season 3)
- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
July 20
- “Pretty Little Liars” (New episodes)
- “Last Chance U” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Ozark” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “The Worst Witch” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
July 22
- “Railroad Tigers”
July 24
- “Victor”
July 25
- “Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special”(Netflix Original)
- “Munroe Island”
July 28
- “Daughters of Destiny” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “The Incredible Jessica James” (Netflix Original)
- “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” (Season 5, Netflix Original)
July 31
- “After The Reality”
- “Checkpoint”
- “Dark Night”
- “Taking Earth”
- “Being Mary Jane: The Series” (Season 4, Date TBD)
Leaving
July 1
- “9/11: Stories in Fragments”
- “America’s Secret D-Day Disaster”
- “American Pie Presents: Band Camp”
- “American Pie Presents: Beta House”
- “American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile”
- “An Unmarried Woman”
- “Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging”
- “Batman”
- “Black Wings”
- “Blazing Saddles”
- “Blondie’s New York”
- “Bombs, Bullets and Fraud”
- “Day of the Kamikaze”
- “Death Beach”
- “El Dorado”
- “Flicka 2”
- “Futurama” (Seasons 1 - 6)
- “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”
- “Ghost Whisperer” (Seasons 1 - 5)
- “Hello, Dolly!”
- “Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes”
- “History in HD: The Last Bomb”
- “Hugo”
- “Kate & Leopold”
- “MacGyver” (Seasons 1 - 7)
- “Mystery Files: Hitler”
- “Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci”
- “Nazi Temple of Doom”
- “Samurai Headhunters”
- “Secrets: A Viking Map?”
- “Secrets: Richard III Revealed”
- “Secrets: The Sphinx”
- “Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission”
- “The Hunt for Bin Laden”
- “The Incredible Bionic Man”
- “Titanic’s Final Mystery”
- ”While You Were Sleeping”
- “Working Girl”
July 3
- ″The Last Samurai”
- “Two Weeks Notice”
July 6
- ″Los Heroes del Norte” (Seasons 1 - 2)
July 11
- ″Opposite Field”
July 12
- ″Adventures of Pepper and Paula”
- “In the Basement”
- “Sleeping Beauty”
July 13
- “Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain”
July 15
- “All That Glitters”
- “Lessons for a Kiss”
