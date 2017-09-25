Here's How Senate Republicans Have Voted On Dreamers And Immigrants

WASHINGTON ― Members of Congress will soon need to decide whether they want to grant some sort of relief to the hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants President Donald Trump put at risk of deportation and losing their jobs.

On the Republican side, many senators said they wanted to help after Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. But only six have publicly supported standalone legislation in 2017 to grant so-called Dreamers legal status ― leaving 46 Republican senators who have not endorsed any bill this year that would allow people who came to the U.S. as children to avoid deportation.

Lawmakers’ past votes could provide clues about how they’ll vote on this year’s proposals. Only one current Senate Republican ― Lisa Murkowski of Alaska ― supported the Dream Act, a bill to grant legal status to Dreamers in 2010. She also supported a comprehensive immigration reform bill in 2013.

Others have been less consistent on their votes for bills to grant legal status to certain undocumented immigrants. Every other current Senate Republican who was serving in Congress in 2010 opposed the Dream Act, either through a straight vote in the House or a procedural vote that prevented it from moving forward in the Senate.

Below are the votes of every current Republican senator on the 2010 Dream Act and the 2013 comprehensive immigration reform bill, along with their support for standalone bills this year. NAME STATE 2017 DREAM 2017 DREAM alternative Not yet introduced 2013 CIR 2010 DREAM House and Senate votes Richard Shelby Ala. - - No No Luther Strange Ala. - - Not in Senate Not in Congress Lisa Murkowski Alaska Yes - Yes Yes Dan Sullivan Alaska - - Not in Senate Not in Congress Jeff Flake Voted differently Ariz. Yes - Yes No John McCain Voted differently Ariz. - - Yes No John Boozman Ark. - - No No Tom Cotton Ark. - - Not in Senate Not in Congress Cory Gardner Colo. Yes - Not in Senate Not in Congress Marco Rubio Fla. - - Yes Not in Congress Johnny Isakson Ga. - - No No David Perdue Ga. - - Not in Senate Not in Congress Mike Crapo Idaho - - No No James Risch Idaho - - No No Todd Young Ind. - - Not in Senate Not in Congress Joni Ernst Iowa - - Not in Senate Not in Congress Chuck Grassley Iowa - - No No Jerry Moran Kan. - - No No Pat Roberts Kan. - - No No Mitch McConnell Ky. - - No No Rand Paul Ky. - - No Not in Congress Bill Cassidy La. - - Not in Senate No John Kennedy La. - - Not in Senate Not in Congress Susan Collins Voted differently Maine - - Yes No Thad Cochran Miss. - - No No Roger Wicker Miss. - - No No Roy Blunt Mo. - - No Did not vote Steve Daines Mont. - - Not in Senate Not in Congress Richard Burr N.C. - - No No Thom Tillis N.C. - Yes Not in Senate Not in Congress John Hoeven N.D. - - Yes Not in Congress Deb Fischer Neb. - - No Not in Congress Ben Sasse Neb. - - Not in Senate Not in Congress Dean Heller Voted differently Nev. - - Yes No Rob Portman Ohio - - No Not in Congress James Inhofe Okla. - - No No James Lankford Okla. - Yes Not in Senate Not in Congress Patrick Toomey Pa. - - No Not in Congress Lindsey Graham Voted differently S.C. Yes - Yes No Tim Scott S.C. - - No Not in Congress Mike Rounds S.D. - - Not in Senate Not in Congress John Thune S.D. - - No No Lamar Alexander Voted differently Tenn. - - Yes No Bob Corker Voted differently Tenn. - - Yes No John Cornyn Texas - - No No Ted Cruz Texas - - No Not in Congress Orrin Hatch Utah - - Yes Did not vote Mike Lee Utah - - No Not in Congress Shelley Moore Capito W.Va. - - Not in Senate No Ron Johnson Wis. - - No Not in Congress John Barrasso Wyo. - - No No Mike Enzi Wyo. - - No No

However, 11 Republican senators currently serving, including Murkowski, voted for a 2013 comprehensive reform bill that coupled Dream Act-type measures and a path to legal status for many undocumented immigrants with border security, enforcement and other changes to the immigration system. If the Dream Act is paired with border security now ― as Trump has demanded ― their 2013 vote could indicate they would also support a similar bill now.

Two of the four Republican senators now publicly backing standalone bills to protect Dreamers voted against the 2010 Dream Act but for the 2013 comprehensive immigration reform bill. Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) are co-sponsoring the 2017 Dream Act after opposing its 2010 iteration. They are joined by Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), who was not serving in Congress in 2010, and Murkowski.

Two other GOP senators plan to unveil a separate bill to protect Dreamers from deportation. On Monday, Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) are expected to introduce that bill, which could potentially be a version of the House’s Recognizing America’s Children Act, or RAC Act.