Here's How To Think About Influencer Marketing at Scale

By now, the market agrees that Influencer Marketing works. However, success in influencer marketing is not guaranteed.

With the goal of maximizing social engagement and creating an authentic, transparent influence on the consumer, the influencer marketing bandwagon is filled with companies and ‘influencer agencies’ hoping to realize sustainable and measurable results through the power of influence.

This lofty promise of reaching and engaging with millions of passionate, connected, and socially engaged consumers still looms high in the minds of brands. Some even feel they are finally ‘cracking the code’ and matching influencers with their customer’s preferences and needs.

In fact, the ability to match brands with influencers is no longer a competitive advantage. The competitive advantage will be to take Influencer Marketing to scale. Scale that includes 24/7 content to the right audience at the right time on the right platform. Scale that creates influencer merchandise revenue opportunities. Scale that take loyalty programs to a whole new level.

Influence at scale is a long play.Today’s digital environment offers tons of detailed transparency, message amplification, and marketing insights. Reaching scale requires unified integrated platforms that provide real-time influencer discovery, evaluation and measurability.