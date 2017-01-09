The ‘80s were a glorious time.

There was no better time for music.

Luckily, a YouTube user/genius named Saint-Laurent, with help on guitar by one Daniel Mackay, has taken a modern classic — Rihanna and Calvin Harris’ “This Is What You Came For” — and has turned it into an EPIC ‘80s power ballad.

The song, which usually makes you feel like you’ve had an espresso shot administered via IV, is slowed down and combined with a keyboard in this iteration. The result is a jam that makes us want to grab some leggings and start back-combing our hair immediately.

Enjoy the VHS-style remake of the music video above, complete with Rihanna rockin’ a Whitney-esque do.