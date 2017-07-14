Here's What It Would Look Like If Kids Planned The Family Vacations

In a recent ad, JetBlue imagined a world where kids plan the family vacations ― and not a single one mentioned Disney World.

Acknowledging their parents’ hard work, the little vacation planners really went out of their way to plan a trip their parents would actually enjoy. One child decided to take his mom and dad to Albany “because it’s the capital of famous New York,” while another chose the Dominican Republic (which he swiftly changed to North Carolina, naturally).

The best part? For the ad campaign, which encourages parents to utilize more of their vacation days, JetBlue let the kids pay whatever they wanted for their dream family trips.