Here’s What To Do When Your Life Is In A Rut

It’s not easy when life throws you a curve ball or two. Sometimes you can be having the best week ever, only to be blinded by something awful in the next 24 hours. Life is unpredictable in that way, but if you feel like you’re life is at a standstill, there are some things you can do to help yourself out of it.

First things’ first, take a few deep breaths. Sometimes you need to physically calm down before your mind can relax too. Next thing to do is to write down what you think needs to change, or what you want your life to look like. If you’re not a notes kind of person, then try talking to someone else about your goals. Visualizing these new outlets can be a useful trick too. Or if you’re on the artsy side, then try making a vision board. Hey, if it worked for Shay Mitchell, it can work for you too!

Ask yourself these types of things: What does that look like for you? Do you need a change of scenery? A new look? Maybe it’s something as simple as trying something new, like gardening or knitting. Even the simplest things can make the biggest impact on your life. If it’s an outward thing that you think needs changing, then you can never underestimate the power of a haircut or a new shade of lipstick. Inner changes can be done too – like ditching your shy attitude and pushing yourself out of your comfort zone every once in awhile.

Another important thing you should do is try to stay in the moment. You should try to focus on one thing that you can do to move your life along. Even if it’s just going to your favorite coffee shop and reading to build up some of your own ideas for a book. Or deciding to finally start that crafting blog you’ve been thinking of doing but never had the time to do. Even if all you do is some volunteering at a shelter or practice meditating. Try to remember that each thing you decide to do is building toward something greater – your purpose is out there, sometimes you just have to keep searching for it.

The bottom line is: you’ve got to motivate yourself to push forward, even if everything seems impossible to move on from. There is something new waiting for you, you just have to put in the effort to find it. So don’t be too hard on yourself if you’re feeling like nothing’s working. You have to remember that things take some time to happen, and just because someone else has it all together, doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with you.

SO KEEP FOCUSING ON THE PRESENT, KEEP TRYING NEW THINGS, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, ALWAYS REMEMBER THAT BETTER THINGS ARE AWAITING YOU.