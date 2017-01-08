The stars hadn’t even sat down at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday when the gaffes started rolling in.

On the red carpet, NBC’s Al Roker admitted that he called Jessica Biel “Jessica Alba.” The sci-fi film “Arrival” was referred to as “The Arrival.” “American Horror Story” was referred to as “America Horror Story.” “Transparent” was called “Transgender.”

But perhaps the most awkward mistake of the red carpet came via George W. Bush’s daughter Jenna Bush Hager, who asked Pharrell about being nominated for scoring the film “Hidden Fences.” The problem is, Pharrell isn’t nominated for the music in “Hidden Fences,” because there is no film called “Hidden Fences.”

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

There is a movie called “Hidden Figures,” for which Pharrell is nominated for Best Original Score, along with Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch. But Bush Hager mashed together the title of that film ― which is about three black women who helped NASA during the Space Race ― with the film “Fences,” a 2016 film about a black family based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name.

The fact that Bush Hager mixed up two films is forgivable. But the fact that she mixed up two films starring African-American men and women made it a bit more awkward, to say the least. Pharrell’s subtle side-eye said as much.

This red carpet correspondent speaking with Pharrell just said he was nominated for "Hidden Fences" look at his face 😭 pic.twitter.com/6QTOBH6qtO — DK Uzoukwu (@DKuzLA) January 9, 2017