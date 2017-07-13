13 High-Quality Gifts For The High-Quality Person In Your Life

Full transparency: We at HuffPost Finds don’t take the phrase “high quality” lightly.
Rewind to earlier this week, when Donald Trump offered a weak defense of his son Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer by calling him “a high-quality person,” a description perhaps better paired with nouns like “fidget spinner” or “furniture.”
But, because high quality is the name of the game, we’ve pulled together some of the cheekiest high-quality goods to gift those high-quality folks in your life. Take a look at our favorites below.
1 Make America Smart Again Pin
2 Trump-Scented Candle
3 Pete Souza's Collection of Obama Portraits
4 No Tiny Hands Necklace
5 Stop Tweeting Pin
6 Nasty Woman Club Phone Case
7 Lordy, I Hope There Are Tapes T-Shirt
8 The Constitution Of The United States
9 Covfefe Mug
10 Unpaid Protester Pin
11 Hillary Clinton's Upcoming Untitled Memoir
12 Don't Normalize Misogyny T-Shirt
13 Trump Classic Tweets Toilet Paper
