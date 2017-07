Every Monday, the creators of the movie-themed game, Schmovie, organize a hashtag game on Twitter, in which they call on people to rewrite famous film titles around different themes.

For the latest hashtag game, the theme is parents, and Twitter users have not disappointed. From “50 First Playdates” to “I’m Not Mad Max; Just Disappointed,” these titles are creative and hilarious.

Keep scrolling and visit Twitter for some more funny #ParentSchmovie titles.

I'm Not Mad Max; Just Disappointed#ParentSchmovies — Daniel E. (@wickedfedora) July 24, 2017

The Hils Have Eyes In The Backs Of Their Heads #ParentSchmovies @Schmovie #MyOldTweet — misterfilmgeek (@misterfilmgeek) July 24, 2017

50 First Play Dates #ParentSchmovies — Pooble Moo (@pooblemoo) July 24, 2017

Always Hoping The Kids Are Alright#ParentSchmovies@Schmovie — Hillary Miller (@CricketArt67) July 24, 2017

Legal Guardians of the Galaxy #ParentSchmovies — Michael (@quickbear) July 24, 2017