Hillary Clinton Is Speaking Out, Deal With It

With the release of her new book, What Happened, Hillary has been speaking out and the uproar for her to shut up and go away from the main stream media and pundits has been infuriating. Like a lot of Hillary supporters, I just don’t understand this. There were no calls for Mitt Romney to go away, not John McCain, not Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio or Jeb Bush or even professional candidate Mike Hucklebee. No calls for Bernie Sanders to stop rehashing the election, nothing. In a week where Steve Bannon, a white supremacist, gets a soft ball interview on a major network show like 60 minutes, Hillary Clinton gets bashed for telling her side of the story in an election that happened just last year. You can’t make this stuff up.

It’s not even about the book since Sanders released a book about the 2016 election and the headlines were completely different than with Hillary. Same paper but Hillary is supposed to go away while Bernie’s book is group therapy.

Hillary isn’t the first person to lose an election. She’s not even the first person who ran twice and didn’t win. Like her or not, she has millions of fans most of them women of color like myself and it’s insulting to tell her and us to sit in the corner and be quiet. Frankly, if the media had done their job in the 2016 election, instead of being the unpaid public relations firm for the Donald Trump campaign (Morning Joe, I’m talking to you), this country wouldn’t have an inexperienced, narcissist playing with our nuclear codes.

While the media waiting patiently covering empty podiums until Trump arrived, they didn’t cover the pages and pages of actual policies, with real details that Hillary had. While they talked about her emails for months and months, they didn’t give enough attention to Trump’s real scandals like the Access Hollywood tapes, and the bankruptcies, and the tax returns and the Russian connections, and the violence at his rallies, and his discrimination cases, and the law suits, and the sexual abuse allegations. There were so many scandals that the media treated like after thoughts while going on incessantly about Hillary’s emails. And even after the months of coverage, I have yet to hear anyone explain what was so wrong about the emails and the private server considering that the previous Secretary of States also had private servers. Even Hillary’s fitness came into question for doing what most women do when sick, work through it. Donald Trump showed a letter from some random doctor proclaiming him to be the most fit person to ever run for office and the media treated it as if it was normal.

Maybe the political pundits want Hillary to go away because it reminds them of their role in helping to elect Donald Trump. For all the soul searching and apologies that these people demand of Hillary, they don’t want to address their roles and how to prevent this from happening in the next election.