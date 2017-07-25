Typography enthusiasts, you might want to look away.

Belle Chic, an online retailer based in Arizona, recently learned the hard way just how important it is to choose the right font for products. At first glance, a tote bag that states “my favorite color is glitter” appears to say something else completely.

my fav colour is also hitler pic.twitter.com/0tMnOGpsOG — some quack 🎤🦆 (@hurlarious) July 23, 2017

“My fav colour is also Hitler,” joked Twitter user @hurlarious, racking up over 114,000 likes and over 37,000 retweets so far.

The bag inspired a bevy of puns...

How did the designers Nazi that — 🌻🌹🌼morganne🌼🌹🌻 (@FUCKIECHINSTER) July 24, 2017

Nein out of ten agree. — Economy Peasant (@EnigmaMister) July 24, 2017

This makes me Fuhrious — FATIMA (@saltyfati) July 24, 2017

... And reminders that “good typography is important!”

Oh dear. This is why good typography is important! https://t.co/Vy0wbMoahW — Eiynah -- (@NiceMangos) July 24, 2017

Belle Chic issued a statement via Twitter saying it was “beyond embarrassed about the design.”

The company changed the font to one that more more clearly displays the correct word: