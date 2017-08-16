'Hocus Pocus' Star Posts Totally Perfect Pregnancy Announcement

Vinessa Shaw is embedded in the Halloween pop culture world thanks to her role as Allison in the iconic movie, “Hocus Pocus.”

So when she announced the news of her first pregnancy, it’s no surprise she found a way to incorporate her wicked breakout film.

On August 11, Shaw initially announced on Instagram that she was expecting her first child, by posting a photo of herself and her husband Kristopher Gifford standing in front of a banner that had been modified to read, “Great news! I am pregnant.”

“Great News!” she wrote in the caption. “We are proud and excited to share that we are expecting a little one early next year!...My hubby is a graphic designer, so I hope you appreciate his cheekiness.”

On Tuesday, she followed up with a perfect nod to “Hocus Pocus.” Shaw posted a photo of a pregnancy announcement featuring images of the three Sanderson sisters, along with the movie quotes “Winnie, I smell ... a child” and “It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus.”

“Maybe I should have used this for my pregnancy announcement??” she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #anythinggoes.

The pregnancy announcement appears to be from the Etsy shop BabyBlabber, which offers creative announcements with themes ranging from sports to Harry Potter to “The Walking Dead.”