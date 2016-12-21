15 Tweets That Describe The Hilarious Hell Of Holiday Travel

Traveling during the holidays ― especially air travel ― is the ultimate test of patience and stamina.
But as those massive TSA lines make clear, you are not alone in this mess. Below, fellow travelers capture the crumminess of holiday travel in 140 characters or less.
I didn't think about the whole hand luggage and taking presents thing, I'm going to have about 3 outfits for the entirety of Christmas.— Stephanie Watson (@stephaniew18) December 21, 2016
Things more comfortable to sleep on than a plane seat:— Aaron. (@arnnnn_) December 19, 2016
A rock
A barbed-wired fence
A volcano
If you put your bag in overhead bin near row 7 & you sit in row 20, I am putting you on Santa's naughty list!! #Grinchmas #HolidayTravel— Jenn Grahams (@JennGrahams) December 20, 2016
Having to wear layers and layers of clothes because they don't fit in my luggage 😊😊😊😊😊😊 #airportproblems— D. (@janeedoeexo) December 18, 2016
An especially Merry Christmas to people that put their bags on the seat next to them at a crowded airport gate.— Lewis Kay (@lewiskay) December 20, 2016
The airport is literally the worst place to be hungover. Thank god I'm still drunk.— Not My President (@chasingcars0406) November 22, 2016
"Ma'am...could you take your dog off of the tray table?" ~ Words that actually came out of my mouth today. #holidaytravel— Mimi M (@MimiMM_) December 17, 2016
I may have lost my wallet last night but I do have an entire homemade fruitcake in my backpack so I've got that goin for me #airportlife— Shellie Cohen (@shellie_cohen) December 20, 2016
Hell is being hungover at an airport don't let anyone tell you otherwise— Courtney Grace (@court_grace) December 18, 2016
When you run to your gate but then the line takes longer than expected so you're just standing there sweating awkwardly. #airportproblems— Justine Burns (@Justine_Burns) December 18, 2016
plane made an "emergency landing" due to "mechanical failure" but there's a puppy wearing a holiday sweater in this terminal so it's ok— katherine steele (@Kath_Steele) December 20, 2016
Fighting with the guy sitting next to you on the plane for the arm rest and also trying not to touch him #travelproblems— Jennie Lee (@JennieLeeGolf) December 19, 2016
I have received my holiday TSA groping, my pumpkin has been tested for explosives, and I'm seated where I can't see CNN. #airport #travel— Gilded F. Battington (@gildedbat) December 19, 2016
Do we really trust an unelected body of passengers with the emergency exit row duties? #christmastravel #politicotravels— Andrew A. Ojeda (@AndrewOjeda) December 20, 2016
It wouldn't be the holidays if there wasn't a two hour flight delay on my flight before I've even showed up to the airport.— Mackenzie Cress (@Mack_Attack93) November 23, 2016
