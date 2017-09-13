5 Dead At Nursing Home In Florida Following Hurricane Irma

Five people died at a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, officials said Wednesday.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief confirmed the deaths Wednesday morning during a news conference. She didn’t name the specific facility, although local media reports have identified it as the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills.

“To my knowledge and to my understanding, what I have right now, there’s a total of five deaths from the same facility,” Sharief said. “Three occurred at the facility and two, on arrival to the hospital, were pronounced deceased.”

Broward County Vice Mayor Beam Furr confirmed that the “rehabilitation center” was in his district.

Damage from Hurricane Irma had caused the facility to lose air conditioning, according to reports. The facility has evacuated its patients.