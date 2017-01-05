People Are Freaking Out Over This Horse Toy’s Very NSFW Undercarriage

Bob Velcoro / @atbobb It seems like an innocent toy.

Giddy up!

Bob, a 32-year-old father from southern California, was watching his 2-year-old daughter play with a set of plastic animals she got for Christmas when he decided to pick one up. He chose this horse:

He then innocently turned it over and made quite the discovery:

He found the toy’s detail especially odd for one particular reason.

“It looks like a human dick though, and not a horse dick,” Bob, who would like his last name to remain anonymous (Velcoro is a pseudonym), told the Huffington Post.

He also noted that other toys in the set lacked genitals.

“The gorilla, lion, zebra, giraffe, pig and sheep do not have dicks,” he said. “Only the horse.”

Finding the whole thing bizarre, and funny, he decided to take a few pictures of the horse and post them to Twitter.

Not sure why this toy needs this level of detail pic.twitter.com/WB7WKJQKcI — Bob Velcoro (@atbobb) January 5, 2017

The photos soon went viral, receiving 15,000 likes and 10,000 retweets.

“I did not think 10,000 people would retweet an animal penis,” he told HuffPost.

And the folks who retweeted said pics had feelings and opinions:

Imebahajahww why do we stray farther from what god had planned for us ever day https://t.co/iMp2swSWet — cornbread booty🌶 (@callmecurlsss) January 5, 2017

An attempt to normalize anatomy?!?!???? https://t.co/MKor2Gx6m1 — Kara (@yng_kara) January 5, 2017

@atbobb @kbgman7 not really the best size ratio for a horses dong. — Ger Lundie (@Ger1888Lundie) January 5, 2017

@atbobb @ReppinMyBird When people say that I'm 'hung like a horse' they mean this horse. — Sean O' Donovan (@henriksen1) January 5, 2017

Even musician Neko Case chimed in:

@atbobb @SteveHorrocks And that's like a human wiener stuck on a horse? Ew! — Neko Case (@NekoCase) January 5, 2017

One person even found the stallion a lady friend.

The toy, according to the description printed on the horse’s belly, is made by the company Battat.

But Battat is not be the only company that’s appears to be adding this NSFW detail to animal figurines.

Chris McGonigal, a photo editor at The Huffington Post, recently noticed that some of his son’s plastic animal toys, made by a company called Terra, have this feature as well. And Terra has expanded beyond horses:

Chris McGonigal/The Huffington Post A giraffe with genitals.

Chris McGonigal/The Huffington Post A lovin' lion.

Why these companies add detailed genitalia to their toys remains a mystery. Neither immediately replied to a request for comment from HuffPost.

Regardless, the whole thing is pretty wild.