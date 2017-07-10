'Hot Convict' Jeremy Meeks' Wife Says She's Filing For Divorce

Looks like so-called “hot convict” Jeremy Meeks is about to be “hot divorcé.”

The male model, who became famous after his mugshot went viral in 2014, was photographed kissing and cuddling Topshop heiress Chloe Green on a yacht in Turkey earlier this month.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, his wife of eight years Melissa Meeks says their marriage is over.

“He kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this,’” the mom-of-three said of the in-person confrontation she had with her husband. “We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.”

After the yacht pics went viral, Green ― the daughter of British billionaire Sir Philip Green ― posted a picture of the pair on Instagram.

“Just the Beginning... We appreciate the love and the hate,” Green captioned the Instagram photo, which has since been deleted.

Oop! Jeremy Meeks aka #PrisonBae is unbothered w/his new alleged boo Chloe Green (he's married btw) 👀 pic.twitter.com/BUpWpZteR1 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 2, 2017

Melissa ― who still has “wife to Jeremy Meeks” in her Instagram bio ― said she learned about the photos through a direct message from a stranger.

“I went into shock. I felt nauseated,” she said. “It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.”

Meeks has had a successful modeling career since his release from prison in 2016. He was spotted hanging out with rapper Nicki Minaj and designer Philipp Plein at the Cannes Film Festival in May before heading to Milan Fashion Week.

Though she mostly blames her ex for his behavior, Melissa doesn’t excuse Green for the part she played in the divorce.

“I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married,” she said. “To me, that’s unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken.”

She continued: “Of course I’m angry at her. What she did is unforgivable. And I’m angry at him too. What they did destroyed my entire world. Did either of them think about the children and how this will affect them? They’re the innocent victims in this. And so am I.”

The pair have a 7-year-old biological son together and Melissa has an 11-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter from previous relationships, who consider Jeremy a father figure.

On the Fourth of July, Jeremy shared a photo of him spending time with his sons: