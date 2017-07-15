7 Million Pounds Of Hot Dogs Recalled For Possibly Containing Bone Pieces

A meat supplier is recalling more than 7 million pounds of hot dogs and similar products after complaints that some contain bone fragments.
Marathon Enterprises Inc., which processes meat products in the Bronx, New York, is best known for producing Sabrett brand hot dogs. The recall, which includes 7,196,084 pounds of meat, includes numerous varieties of Sabrett beef frankfurters. You can read a full list of all recalled products is here.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture news release said that the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service started receiving complaints on July 10 stating that “extraneous material, specifically pieces of bone, were found within the product.”
One person has sustained a “minor oral injury” from the bone fragments, according to the release.
The USDA instructs consumers to throw the recalled products away or return them to the place they purchased them.
It hasn’t been a very comforting year for hot dog eaters. In May, the producer of Nathan’s and Curtis beef franks recalled more than 200,000 pounds of hot dogs after complaints about “metal objects” in them.
