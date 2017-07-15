7 Million Pounds Of Hot Dogs Recalled For Possibly Containing Bone Pieces

5) Schaller’s Drive-In, Rochester, N.Y.: Meat Sauce, Mustard, Onions

A Rochester, N.Y., institution, folks come for the nostalgia and stay for the timeless fries, hamburgers, and hot dogs. It opened in 1956, so that distinct Happy Days atmosphere is in fact purely authentic. Located right on the water, Schaller’s specialty is the upstate hot dog variety known as White Hots, fat natural-casing dogs made from pork, beef, and veal, made by Zweigle’s. Top it with some of their meat-based "hot sauce," mustard, and onions, grab a handful of pickles, and you’re in summer vacation heaven. Two other locations have since opened, but the lakeside location is the one to visit.Photo Credit: Yelp/Pete A