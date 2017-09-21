Hot Pink Is Extra Hot Right Now. Here's Proof.

Call it a consequence of resistance, call it a case of the millennial, call it whatever you want. Pink is having an even bigger moment than usual right now.

We’re specifically talking about hot pink, a color that hit new heights of popularity a few years ago thanks to Solange and Cate Blanchett’s power suits. But celebs seem to be tickled pink even moreso recently.

And with good reason, too. There is something so powerful about making such a bold sartorial statement.

Check out our favorite head-to-toe hot pink looks below. Bonus points if it’s also plaid ― another major trend this season (props, Gigi Hadid).

Splash News Gigi Hadid arriving at the Fendi Show Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 21, 2017.

DON EMMERT via Getty Images Melania Trump at a United Nations luncheon In New York City on Sept. 20, 2017.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images A model on the Rejina Pyo runway during Longon Fashion Week on Sept. 19, 2017.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Jane Fonda at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 17, 2017.

Robert Kamau via Getty Images Rihanna at the after party for the Fenty x Puma in New York City on Sept. 10, 2017.

Jim Spellman via Getty Images Jourdan Dunn at the 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons in New York City on Sept. 8, 2017.

Andrew Toth via Getty Images Emily Meade at "The Deuce" premiere in New York City on Sept. 7, 2017.

J. Merritt via Getty Images Priyanka Chopra at the Toronto Film Festival of "Pahuna: The Little Visitors" on Sept. 7, 2017.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Rita Ora at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Mckenna Grace at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Jenna Dewan Tatum at the premiere of "Comrade Detective" in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 2017.

John Lamparski via Getty Images Harry Styles on NBC's "Today" in New York City on May 9, 2017.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Lily-Rose Depp at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2017.

Hillary Clinton is not wearing a pantsuit. Breaking news. pic.twitter.com/hvITysVx4W — Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) October 20, 2016 Hillary Clinton at the Alfred E. Smith Charity Dinner in New York City on Oct. 20, 2016.

RB/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Cate Blanchett at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles on Oct. 05, 2015.

Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images Solange at the Gucci beauty launch in New York City on June 4, 2014.