09/21/2017

Hot Pink Is Extra Hot Right Now. Here's Proof.

Rihanna and Hillary Clinton wouldn't steer you wrong.

By Jamie Feldman

Call it a consequence of resistance, call it a case of the millennial, call it whatever you want. Pink is having an even bigger moment than usual right now.

We’re specifically talking about hot pink, a color that hit new heights of popularity a few years ago thanks to Solange and Cate Blanchett’s power suits. But celebs seem to be tickled pink even moreso recently. 

And with good reason, too. There is something so powerful about making such a bold sartorial statement. 

Check out our favorite head-to-toe hot pink looks below. Bonus points if it’s also plaid ― another major trend this season (props, Gigi Hadid).

  • Splash News
    Gigi Hadid arriving at the Fendi Show Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 21, 2017.
  • DON EMMERT via Getty Images
    Melania Trump at a United Nations luncheon In New York City on Sept. 20, 2017.
  • Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    A model on the Rejina Pyo runway during Longon Fashion Week on Sept. 19, 2017.
  • Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
    Jane Fonda at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 17, 2017.
  • Robert Kamau via Getty Images
    Rihanna at the after party for the Fenty x Puma in New York City on Sept. 10, 2017.
  • Jim Spellman via Getty Images
    Jourdan Dunn at the 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons in New York City on Sept. 8, 2017.
  • Andrew Toth via Getty Images
    Emily Meade at "The Deuce" premiere in New York City on Sept. 7, 2017.
  • J. Merritt via Getty Images
    Priyanka Chopra at the Toronto Film Festival of "Pahuna: The Little Visitors" on Sept. 7, 2017.
  • Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Rita Ora at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017.
  • Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Mckenna Grace at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017.
  • Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    Jenna Dewan Tatum at the premiere of "Comrade Detective" in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 2017.
  • John Lamparski via Getty Images
    Harry Styles on NBC's "Today" in New York City on May 9, 2017.
  • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Lily-Rose Depp at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2017.
  • Hillary Clinton at the Alfred E. Smith Charity Dinner in New York City on Oct. 20, 2016. 
  • RB/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
    Cate Blanchett at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles on Oct. 05, 2015.
  • Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images
    Solange at the Gucci beauty launch in New York City on June 4, 2014.

As obsessed with this look as we are? Swoop one up of your own. 

Asos / Argent / Boohoo
L to R: Millie Mackintosh Wren Blazer & Anoda Pant Co-Ord, $268, Argent Double-Breasted Blazer, $326, Boohoo Violet Premium Tailored Blazer, $30

Jamie Feldman

