Here's Evidence Obamacare Saved People's Lives

Senate Republicans are working to dismantle the Affordable Care Act through new health care reform policy that has, thus far, been deeply unpopular.

The bill, titled the Better Care Reconciliation Act, proposes extensively slashing Medicaid funding, which is the single largest payer for several health services in the country. It also allows states to waive essential health benefits, which means addiction treatment and maternity care may not be included in some health plans. Vulnerable groups like children and seniors could also be dramatically affected, according to medical and mental health organizations, which have widely criticized the plan.

The current proposal for health care reform could leave approximately 22 million people without coverage, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is reportedly working on an updated draft to send to the CBO this week so they can vote on legislation before an August recess.

In response, Twitter users decided to give their representatives a little education on what that lack of coverage would actually mean for individual citizens by sharing their stories of how the ACA benefitted them using the hashtag #HowTheACASavedMyLife.

The hashtag gained traction after organizers of the Women’s March on Washington encouraged people to share their experiences with the ACA.

Not only does affordable, comprehensive health care give people access to the vital care they need, from therapy appointments to oncology consultations, it also helps make crucial medications more affordable. And, simply put, not having coverage puts people’s lives at risk: A study from 2009 showed that 45,000 people per year died due to lack of health insurance.

Below are a few tweets that perfectly explain how their current health coverage from the ACA helped them or their loved ones manage their illnesses:

Two of my children are disabled my son needs therapy my daughter has a heart condition I wouldn't be able to afford it #HowtheACASavedMyLife pic.twitter.com/t33iJqtxDb — Tiah Stull (@TiahMarie77) June 26, 2017

#HowtheACAsavedmylife - I'm healthy, but the ACA has protected; my dad (has cancer) my mom (has rheumatoid) & my brother (has Down Syndrome) — Nick Mancuso (@Nick_Mancuso) June 26, 2017

My son with Autism and a heart condition has health coverage. Without the ACA I wouldn't be able to afford it. #HowTheACASavedMyLife — Cassie (@Cuda1297) June 26, 2017

#HowTheACASavedMyLife my medication I intermittently take to prevent blood clots from happening again is free. Previously: $321 every 3wks. — kylie sparks (@kyliesparks) June 26, 2017

My childhood leukemia is no longer considered a preexisting condition, meaning I will always be able to find coverage. #HowTheACASavedMyLife — Michael (@MichaelGfrd) June 26, 2017

I have severe depression and anxiety. My medication is affordable now. So are therapy appointments. #HowTheACASavedMyLife — Amanda (@amandaspleas) June 26, 2017

I'm a #diabetic. Type 1 juvenile insulin dependent. Couldnt afford insurance before the ACA. Without insulin I die. #HowTheACASavedMyLife — Nate Hammer (@HammerTime_419) June 26, 2017

My 2yo was born with a cleft lip/cleft palate. The 1st 2 mos of life, he weighed 5lbs. He's alive because of the ACA. #HowTheACASavedMyLife pic.twitter.com/xf67XBNlJJ — Carissa Andrews (@CarissaAndrews) June 28, 2017

I am on dialysis. The ACA's Medicaid expansion allows me to afford medications and to not live in a nursing home. #HowTheACASavedMyLife — Surly Temple (@JRWStormy) June 28, 2017

My mom was able to have 2 open heart surgeries because of the Medicaid expansion. She would be dead without it. #HowtheACAsavedmylife — JenD (@jenmakesthings) June 26, 2017

hypothyroidism, diabetes, arthritis in my hands/feet, & migraines I've been able to afford treatment. I deserve this. #HowTheACASavedMyLife — brownroundboi (@kulandaybarrett) June 28, 2017

I have Chrons Disease. Without pre-existing conditions coverage, I could never switch jobs and keep insurance. #HowTheACASavedMyLife — Wayward Records (@evilive7) June 26, 2017

