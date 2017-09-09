How can Consumers protect themselves from the shoddy security practices of agencies like Equifax?

Credit Rating agencies seem to have all of the cards stacked on their side. Not only are they viewed as the pinnacle of data analysis and extraction, but they are supposed to be impregnable - so that banks and other creditors will share their data with them with the confidence that it will be safe. Equifax is on strike 3 in 2 years and in a recent interview, the CEO, I believe his public last name is ‘Smith’, admitted that perhaps they hadn’t done enough fast enough to protect their and our data after the first breach 2 years ago. Why are they in business at all. They keep proving that they are not trustworthy and their execs just ‘happened’ to sell millions of dollars in stock during the 6 weeks between the time the hack was discovered and when it was reported to the public. COME ON - THESE GUYS ARE CROOKS - PURE AND SIMPLE AND THEY DON’T REALIZE THAT IF THEY CAN’T GUARANTEE THAT THEY ARE NOT THE ONES RESPONSIBLE FOR MILLIONS OF IDENTITY BREACHES BECAUSE THEY DON’T FOCUS ON DATA SECURITY WHICH HAS TO BE JOB ONE FOR THEM. THEY SHOULD NOT BE TRUSTED BY ANY CREDITOR WHO WANTS TO GUARANTEE THAT THEIR CUSTOMER’S PERSONAL INFORMATION IS SAFE.