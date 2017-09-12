HUFFPOST FINDS


How To Create A Hotel-Worthy Bathroom

What if you could get that 5-star spa treatment in the comfort of your own home?

By Amanda Pena

Who doesn’t love the look and feel of a peaceful, spa-like hotel bathroom? We usually only get that type of luxury when we’re traveling, but what if there was a way to could get that 5-star spa treatment in the comfort of your own home?

Laurel & Wolf and The Honest Company gave us some spot-on tips to easily turn your bathroom into one fit for a hotel, without the hefty hotel bill price tag.

Below, check out seven inexpensive ways to transform your bathroom into one that’s tailor-made for relaxation, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Sit back and relax with a bath tray
    JohnGollop via Getty Images
    When you're relaxing in a tub, the last thing you want to worry about is your wine glass or book falling in. A bath tray will easily solve this issue as it will prop up all of your belongings. Get our favorite from Amazon here.
  • 2 Warm your towels
    rilueda via Getty Images
    For that cozy, out-of-the-dryer feeling that hotels provide you with, consider getting a towel warmer for your bathroom. Get our favorite from Wayfair here.
  • 3 Fill your bathroom with your favorite products
    Dustin Walker for Laurel Wolf
    This seems obvious, right? Yet, our bathroom is filled with so many products that we barely use. Choose quality bath products that will make you feel like you're living in a lap of luxury, like this set of inexpensive vegan bath bombs.
  • 4 Freshen up with flowers and plants
    Anthropologie
    Plants add a lively feel to a smaller space. Accessorize your bathroom with some greenery, like this planter set from Anthropologie.
  • 5 Accessorize your vanity
    Anthropologie
    Displaying some of your most beautiful bathroom accessories like a fresh set of flowers, a marble tray, or pretty toiletries, instantly adds a little pizazz to your vanity. Shop this beautiful vanity collection from Anthropologie here.
  • 6 Soothe your soul with color
    Etsy
    To mimic the soft, earthy tones of nature, try incorporating decor in natural tones, like light blue wallpaper. The bathroom makes for a great space to experiment with rich color palettes. Get this wallpaper from Etsy here.
  • 7 Infuse fragrances
    NightAndDayImages via Getty Images
    Scent can be a simple but powerful addition to your spa-like bathroom. Not only will natural fragrances help you unwind, but they'll remind you of of a luxurious stay in a hotel. Add a few candles to your bathroom, like this aromatic soy candle from The Honest Company.





