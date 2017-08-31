How to create your own “Power Master Mind Group” By James Mapes

A must-read book: Napoleon Hill’s Think and Grow Rich.

Someone gave it to me as a joke, but it was a catalyst that changed my life. Being rich took on a whole new meaning for me. It went far beyond the accumulation of money and material possessions. Hill spoke of being rich in experience, relationships, and life.

To make a major quantum leap in your life, you must be willing to both ask for and give support. Break through the Illusion of Separateness.

Out of the many principles he presented, the one that had the strongest effect on me was his idea of a Master Mind Group. The Master Mind Group consists of two to three very special people. Some may call this a support group. This Master Mind Group not only provides support on a personal level, but also provides a collective support mechanism for successful brainstorming and other forms of idea generation. I choose to call it a Power Group.

Hill deﬁnes power as ‘‘organized and intelligently directed knowledge.’’ In this sense, power refers to an organized effort sufﬁcient to enable an individual to translate desire into action. He further deﬁnes the idea of such a group as ‘‘coordination of knowledge and effort, in a spirit of harmony, between two or more people, for the attainment of a deﬁnite purpose.’’ Therefore, the key to a Power Group lies in the people you choose.

Hill said they must be in harmony with you. The people you choose must be willing to persist, explore, give and take positive criticism without assuming a defensive posture, and be willing to listen. Above all, they must trust and be trusted. These are the people you can conﬁde in, be vulnerable with, and be committed to. It is the chemistry of the group, its synergy, which provides the source of power for a quantum leap.

A Power Group goes beyond friendship. The group will provide you with that magical synergy: the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. It is your brainpower multiplied. If you want to take the leaps that move your life to higher levels of quality, you cannot do it alone.

You may want to choose another name instead of Power Group or Master Mind Group, but whatever you call it, the power of your brain trust will serve you in your journey. Together, you can provide support for one another. The group produces its own creative explosion. You ignite one another with energy, opening doors not possible to open alone. IMAGINE THAT!

Within the problem is the solution to the problem. —Chinese proverb

