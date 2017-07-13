How to Get Your First Big Break

Careers are journeys. Where you begin is not where you will ultimately end up. But the attitude and mindset you take will set you apart early on. I was fortunate to have incredible mentors and equally listened, observed and learned from peers and bosses, especially when I was just starting out. Here are some things I learned along the way:

Always keep the big picture in mind.

Show curiosity across all aspects of the business. From your first interview and throughout your tenure, learn as much as you can about the entire company and its market position. Understand its mission and vision. Read the annual report and the letter to the shareholders. Scan the daily news. Stay on top of market research. Attend company meetings. And perhaps most important, look beyond your function and job and see the bigger picture. Doing so will help you move up the corporate ladder quickly.

I got my first job at SAP after grad school, thanks largely to an article I wrote about why I thought a disruptive competitor would outpace it. The leadership team was impressed with my knowledge of the market and its competitors, so they offered me a position.

Don't define your job based on the job description or incentives.

Job descriptions are meant to define a job. Don’t let them define you. Success is driven by passion, heart and grit – not titles or money. When trying to land your first job, make it clear that you have a passion for the industry and believe in the values of the company. On paper, your resume might look like the competition, but your drive is what will set you a part. Attitude wins, egos lose. Personal stories that show how you are connected to the industry or a cause that the company is aligned with will also go a long way.

Even today, I define SAP Ariba not based on the market definitions but by a vision to make procurement awesome. Our mission makes us unique. It’s also critical that this mindset doesn’t stop when you land the job. Continue to think and do what is good for the company, not just what your incentives dictate. When you act with a mindset of an owner, people will notice.

Work hard. Plan Less.

Success isn’t handed to you. You must work hard and earn it every day. Discipline is key to success. Don’t spend too much time on elaborate career plans, which could never happen as life, business and markets change. The best career plan is to make your work make a difference. Opportunity will follow.